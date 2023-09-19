Australia declares formation of El Nino weather pattern
El Nino: Government forecaster Karl Braganza said an El Nino pattern had settled over the Pacific Ocean.
Australia's weather bureau declared on Tuesday the formation of an El Nino weather pattern, bringing hot and dry conditions likely to increase the severity of bushfires and drought.
Government forecaster Karl Braganza said an El Nino pattern had settled over the Pacific Ocean, coinciding with an unusual spring heatwave currently baking eastern Australia.
