Australia declares formation of El Nino weather pattern

Australia declares formation of El Nino weather pattern

AFP |
Sep 19, 2023 11:50 AM IST

El Nino: Government forecaster Karl Braganza said an El Nino pattern had settled over the Pacific Ocean.

Australia's weather bureau declared on Tuesday the formation of an El Nino weather pattern, bringing hot and dry conditions likely to increase the severity of bushfires and drought.

Scientists figure a natural El Nino, human-caused climate change.(AP)
Scientists figure a natural El Nino, human-caused climate change.(AP)

Government forecaster Karl Braganza said an El Nino pattern had settled over the Pacific Ocean, coinciding with an unusual spring heatwave currently baking eastern Australia.

