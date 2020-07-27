e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Record-high of new Covid-19 cases reported in Australia’s Victoria

Record-high of new Covid-19 cases reported in Australia’s Victoria

Victoria on Sunday suffered its deadliest day since the pandemic began after reporting 10 deaths, mostly at aged-care facilities.

world Updated: Jul 27, 2020 10:52 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Sydney
Medical staff dispose of clinical waste at an aged care facility amid coronavirus disease outbreak in Melbourne, Australia.
Medical staff dispose of clinical waste at an aged care facility amid coronavirus disease outbreak in Melbourne, Australia.(REUTERS)
         

Australia’s second-most populous state of Victoria reported on Monday six new deaths from the coronavirus and logged a record daily increase of 532 new cases compared with 459 a day earlier.

Click here for Covid-19 coverage

“Five of those six deaths are connected to outbreaks in aged care,” state Premier Daniel Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne.

Victoria on Sunday suffered its deadliest day since the pandemic began after reporting 10 deaths, mostly at aged-care facilities.

The state recorded its previous one-day high of 484 cases last week.

tags
top news
Rajasthan speaker drops Supreme Court plea against Sachin Pilot, rebel MLAs
Rajasthan speaker drops Supreme Court plea against Sachin Pilot, rebel MLAs
Rajasthan guv returns files on convening assembly session, seeks new info
Rajasthan guv returns files on convening assembly session, seeks new info
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
India twists the knife, will only cancel tenders that Chinese firm are set to win
India twists the knife, will only cancel tenders that Chinese firm are set to win
‘Don’t care if stating truth on China costs my political career’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Don’t care if stating truth on China costs my political career’: Rahul Gandhi
Mayawati springs a surprise, heads to court to reclaim her 6 MLAs from Cong
Mayawati springs a surprise, heads to court to reclaim her 6 MLAs from Cong
Covid-19 live updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds meet over virus management
Covid-19 live updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds meet over virus management
Watch: AK-47 magazines, Chinese grenades seized from LeT hideout in Shopian
Watch: AK-47 magazines, Chinese grenades seized from LeT hideout in Shopian
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In