Australia to welcome vaccinated foreign students, workers

Australia on Monday announced easing of its strict pandemic-related travel restrictions from next month, a decision that is expected to help thousands of Indian students return to the country.

From December 1, fully vaccinated eligible visa holders including students and skilled workers, can come to Australia without needing to apply for a travel exemption, a statement by the Australian government said.

It said the visitor will have to be fully vaccinated with a “completed dosage” of a vaccine approved or recognised by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration and hold a valid visa for one of the eligible visa subclasses.

The travellers will also have to provide proof of their vaccination status and present a negative Covid PCR test taken within three days of departure for Australia. The statement said travellers must comply with the quarantine requirements in the territory of their arrival.

“The return of skilled workers and students to Australia is a major milestone in our pathway back,” PM Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

Shot 100% effective for adolescents, says Pfizer

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Monday their Covid-19 vaccine remained 100% effective in children 12 to 15 years old, four months after the second dose.

The companies said that the new data, which involved 2,228 trial participants, will help support their applications for full approval in the US and worldwide. No serious safety concerns were observed in individuals with at least six months of follow-up after the second dose.