Authorities launch manhunt after 4 people fatally shot in Ohio
Four people were fatally shot in an Ohio neighborhood, authorities said Saturday as they searched for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Police in Montgomery County's Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at “multiple crime scenes.” All were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they are seeking 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who they believe fled the area in an SUV. They warned anyone seeing him or the vehicle to call 911 “and not approach him as he is still likely to be armed and dangerous.”
The Montgomery County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.
Porter said police don't believe there is any ongoing threat to the neighborhood but officers would remain in the area in case he returns. He said it wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting. The Dayton Daily News reported that the four victims lived in separate homes near the home owned by Marlow’s parents.
“We are working to determine if there is any motive to this horrible tragedy or if mental illness played any role,” Porter said. He called the shooting “the first violent crime in this neighborhood in recent memory.”
The FBI field office in Cincinnati said it was part of the investigation and noted that Marlow had ties to Indianapolis, Chicago and Lexington, Kentucky, “and could be in one of these cities."
The Dayton Daily News reported that Marlow had gotten off probation in February on aggravated burglary and aggravated menacing charges stemming from a July 2019 incident in the Dayton suburb of Vandalia, according to Montgomery County court records.
Vandalia closed a number of public areas Saturday as a precaution following the shooting, including the recreation center, Cassel Hills golf course and pool and the city's senior citizens center, the newspaper reported.
Court documents don't list an attorney representing Marlow; a message seeking comment was left Saturday at a number listed in his name.
-
121 injured, 17 missing in fire set off by lightning strikes in Cuba
A fire set off by a lightning strike at an oil storage facility raged uncontrolled Saturday in the city of Matanzas, where four explosions and flames injured 121 people and left 17 firefighters missing, Cuban authorities said. Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said the U.S. government had offered technical help to quell the blaze. Minutes later, President Miguel Diaz-Canel thanked Mexico , Venezuela, Russia, Nicaragua, Argentina and Chile for their offers of help.
-
US supports Israel's right to defend itself, seeks to halt escalation
The United States fully supported Israel's right to defend itself, the US State Department said on Saturday, and it urged all sides to avoid further escalation as Israeli air strikes pounded Gaza while the militant Islamic Jihad group fired rockets into Israel. At least 24 Palestinians, including six children, have been killed and 203 wounded during the two days of firing, according to the Gaza health ministry.
-
Israel, Gaza militants trade fire as death toll climbs to 24
Israeli airstrikes flattened homes in Gaza and Palestinian rocket barrages into southern Israel persisted for a second day, raising fears of another major escalation in the Mideast conflict. Gaza's health ministry said 24 people had been killed so far in the coastal strip, including six children. Far, Hamas, the larger militant group that rules Gaza, appeared to stay on the sidelines of the conflict, keeping its intensity somewhat contained.
-
Tuneless Bangladeshi social media star grilled by police for singing Tagore
An out-of-tune Bangladeshi singer with a huge internet following was hauled in by police at dawn and told to cease his painful renditions of classical songs, sparking a furore on social media. Dhaka's chief detective Harun ur Rashid told reporters that Alom had apologised for singing the cherished songs and for wearing police uniforms without permission in his videos.
-
President Biden tests negative after second bout of Covid-19
US President Joe Biden on Saturday tested negative for Covid-19, days after coming down with a second bout of the illness. "The President continues to feel very well," Biden's physician Kevin O'Connor said in a statement. "This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing was negative." O'Connor said Biden will continue to isolate pending a second negative test "in an abundance of caution."
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics