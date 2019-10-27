e-paper
‘Baghdadi killed like a ‘dog ... whimpering and crying’, says Trump

The US president said that Baghdadi blew himself up, trapped in one of these dead-end tunnels, with US K-9 dogs chasing after him.

world Updated: Oct 27, 2019 20:07 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington D.C.
U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement at the White House following reports that U.S. forces attacked Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northern Syria, in Washington, U.S., October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement at the White House following reports that U.S. forces attacked Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northern Syria, in Washington, U.S., October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Bourg(REUTERS)
         

US president Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the elusive leader of the Islamic States, died “like a dog (and) coward .. whimpering, screaming and crying” in a raid by American special operations forces on a compound with multiple tunnels in northwestern Syria.

The US president said that Baghdadi blew himself up, trapped in one of these dead-end tunnels, with US K-9 dogs chasing after him. He further added that the IS leader dragged three of his young children into the tunnel to “certain death” while there were 11 other children who were unhurt during the operation. Baghdadi’s two wives also died in the explosion, with their suicide vests intact, said the US president while speaking to reporters in the White House.

Donald Trump said, “No American personnel were injured or killed. A dog used by the special operations forces was hurt.”

“This is a great day for the US and the world,” Trump said in remarks from the White House.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 20:02 IST

