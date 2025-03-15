Pakistan train hijack: Baloch militants claim they escaped with 214 hostages, then executed them after ‘deadline’

The separatist group Baloch Liberation Army, which claimed responsibility for the Pakistan train hijacking in Balochistan, claimed that they had escaped with 214 hostages and executed them, reported news agency Reuters. The BLA said they gave the Pakistan Army 48 hours to exchange prisoners of war, but since they did not heed their warning, they killed the 214 hostages(AP)

A spokesperson for the BLA, Jeeyand Baloch, issued a statement, saying they had given Pakistani forces a 48-hour ultimatum, which they did not heed, resulting in the death of 214 hostages.

"Baloch Liberation Army had given the Pakistani army a 48-hour ultimatum to exchange prisoners of war, which was the last chance for the occupying army to save the lives of its personnel. However, Pakistan displaying its traditional stubbornness and military arrogance not only avoided serious negotiations but also turned a blind eye to the ground realities. As a result of this stubbornness all 214 hostages have been executed," the statement claimed.

They added that they had always acted in accordance with international law, however Pakistan's “stubbornness” had led to their people being killed.

The group did not provide any evidence to back their claim. A spokesperson for the Pakistan Army, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said soldiers had killed 33 militants and had rescued 354 hostages.

He also said that there was no proof of any other hostages being taken by the BLA. Pakistani officials accused BLA of making exaggerated claims.

On Tuesday, BLA militants blew up a railway track and opened fire on the Jaffar Express train.

Chaudhary said, a total of 31 people, including 23 soldiers, three railway employees and five passengers had died in the attack. He also accused India and Afghanistan of backing the insurgents, a claim that both countries have denied.