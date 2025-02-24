Bangladesh Air Force base in Cox's Bazar attacked, one killed: Reports

One person was killed in connection with violence at the Air Force base in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar on Monday, according to local media reports. One person was killed, and several others were injured in the incident. (Image for representation/AP)

According to a notification by the country's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the air force base was attacked by a group of miscreants, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The notification, signed by the assistant director of ISPR, Ayesha Siddiqua, said the Bangladesh Air Force was taking necessary action in response.

However, The Business Standard reported, that the incident occurred due to an airport expansion project requiring the relocation of people in the neighbourhood, a move opposed by the locals.

Purported videos of the violence surfaced on social media with the claims that unidentified miscreants attacked the base in Samiti Par.

Cox's Bazar deputy commissioner Mohammad Salahuddin told The Business Standard that one person was killed in the incident.

"One person has been killed and several others injured in the incident," he told The Business Standard. “The cause of the clash will be investigated through discussions with both parties, and necessary measures will be taken.”

The deceased has been identified by his family members as Shihab Kabir Nahid (25) from Samitipara, according to a report in Daily Star Bangladesh.

Resident medical officer of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, Sabuktagin Mahmud Shohel, told the daily that a person aged around 25 was "brought dead" to the hospital.

Shohel said the victim had suffered deep injuries at the back of his head and added that the reason behind his death would be ascertained after autopsy, according to The Daily Star report.

The violence comes hours after Bangladesh's home affairs adviser, retired Lieutenant General M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, in a pre-dawn press conference reiterated the interim government's commitment to maintaining law and order, according to PTI.

He told the media at his residence in Dhaka at around 3am on Monday that “cohorts” of the ousted Awami League regime of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina were out to destabilise the country, but “in no way they will be spared”.

“We will ensure that terrorists cannot stand anywhere and prevent crimes at any cost,” he said, adding that law enforcement agencies were asked to strengthen their patrolling across the country.