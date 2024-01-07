Bangladesh election today: With no Opposition, Sheikh Hasina set to win again. Top points

Bangladesh election: Voting for the general election in Bangladesh will begin on Sunday as the country's prime minister Sheikh Hasina eyes a fourth straight term and the fifth overall for her Awami League-led alliance. A picture of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is seen on the wall as officials carry ballot boxes for distribution to the voting centres as part of election preparation on January 6.(Reuters)

The elections come against a backdrop of pre-election violence and fear for more as the country's main opposition – the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) – and other like-minded parties have announced a boycott of the polls. The BNP has called for a two-day nationwide strike from Saturday.

The Opposition is boycotting the poll and encouraging the public to refrain from voting due to its allegations regarding the credibility of the elections. It alleges the ruling Awami League has propped up "dummy" candidates as independents to try to make the election look credible, a claim the ruling party denies.

Tensions have spiked in Bangladesh since October when a massive anti-government rally demanding Hasina's resignation and a caretaker government to oversee the election turned violent. Hasina's administration said there was no constitutional provision to allow a caretaker government.

Bangladesh elections: Here's everything you need to know

Voting will start across Bangladesh at 8am (local time) and will end at 5pm. The results are expected to start flowing from early on January 8.

A total of 119.6 million registered voters are eligible to vote at Sunday's polls in more than 42,000 polling stations, according to the country’s Election Commission.

More than 1,500 candidates from 27 political parties are contesting in the election besides 436 independent candidates.

Men walk past a wall writing urging people to vote in Dhaka on January 6, 2024, on the eve of Bangladesh's general election.(AFP)

The 27 political parties that are contesting the elections include the opposition Jatiya Party (JAPA). The rest are members of the ruling Awami League-led coalition, also dubbed as "satellite parties" by experts.

Violence erupted on the eve of the election as a passenger train was set on fire, killing four persons. Several incidents of arson attacks on buildings have also been reported from across the country, according to Dhaka Tribune.



Bangladesh's chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has warned that the elections will be called if any irregularities in the polling process are found.

He addressed the nation on Saturday evening and said that vote rigging, ballot snatching, money transactions, and possible use of muscle power in favour of any candidate or candidates is strictly resisted, according to PTI.

Ahead of the elections, Hasina's government arrested tens of thousands of rival politicians and supporters. The government officials argue that the arrests were made not because of political affiliations but rather specific criminal charges such as arson, reported the Associated Press.

Security officers stand guard at a ballot boxes distribution centre in Dhaka, Bangladesh on January 6.(AP)