Bangladesh news live: Anger over Hindu monk's arrest grows, Tripura cops sacked over mission breach

Bangladesh news live: Bangladesh has been on edge since former monk Chinmoy Das was arrested on sedition charges. A lawyer was killed in clashes between authorities and Das' supporters. his advocate was also assaulted before his bail hearing in a local court. Anger seems to be rising.

The Indian government has condemned the attacks on minorities in the neighbouring country and has asked the government to take steps regarding their protection. Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has said that Das was ‘arrested unjustly.’

Members of ISKCON, Kolkata hold a protest over arrest of ISKCON monk and Bangladeshi Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and demand his immediate release in Kolkata, India, on Thursday,

Bangladesh news live: Anger over the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das has been growing, with scores of people on Tuesday reacting strongly to the delay of bail hearing in the case in a Bangladesh court due to the unavailability of a lawyer. Chinmoy Das, arrested from Dhaka airport on November 25 on sedition charges, is accused of unfurling a religious flag above the Bangladesh national flag in a rally in Chittagong. Since his arrest, unrest has reportedly grown in the country with several Hindu temples and members of the community attacked....Read More

Key points Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested from Dhaka Airport on sedition charges on November 25.

ISKCON Bangladesh distanced itself from Chinmoy Das, petition to ban the organisation quashed by Bangladesh High Court.

Clashes break out on the streets, a lawyer killed in those clashes

Indian government condemns the violence as temples get attacked in Bangladesh

Chinmoy Das’ lawyer was attacked at his home on December 2. He was admitted to ICU

Bangladesh Mission in Agartala breached, 3 cops suspended.

Chinmoy Das bail plea date was postponed to January 2.