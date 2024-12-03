Bangladesh news live: Anger over Hindu monk's arrest grows, Tripura cops sacked over mission breach
The Indian government has condemned the attacks on minorities in the neighbouring country and has asked the government to take steps regarding their protection. Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has said that Das was ‘arrested unjustly.’
Bangladesh news live: Anger over the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das has been growing, with scores of people on Tuesday reacting strongly to the delay of bail hearing in the case in a Bangladesh court due to the unavailability of a lawyer. Chinmoy Das, arrested from Dhaka airport on November 25 on sedition charges, is accused of unfurling a religious flag above the Bangladesh national flag in a rally in Chittagong. Since his arrest, unrest has reportedly grown in the country with several Hindu temples and members of the community attacked....Read More
Key points
- Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested from Dhaka Airport on sedition charges on November 25.
- ISKCON Bangladesh distanced itself from Chinmoy Das, petition to ban the organisation quashed by Bangladesh High Court.
- Clashes break out on the streets, a lawyer killed in those clashes
- Indian government condemns the violence as temples get attacked in Bangladesh
- Chinmoy Das’ lawyer was attacked at his home on December 2. He was admitted to ICU
- Bangladesh Mission in Agartala breached, 3 cops suspended.
- Chinmoy Das bail plea date was postponed to January 2.
Bangladesh news live: India calls breach of Bangladesh Consulate in Agartala ‘deeply regrettable’
India on Monday described as "deeply regrettable" an incident of breach of premises at the Bangladesh assistant high commission in Agartala. Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement
Bangladesh news live: UK MP Priti Patel calls on Starmer govt for "robust action" against Bangladesh violence
In a parliamentary address, UK MP Priti Patel expressed deep concern over the recent violence in Bangladesh, offering condolences to those affected and called on Keir Starmer government to take "robust action" to protect life and prevent violence.
Bangladesh news live: ISKCON asks government to provide security to Chinmoy Das' lawyer
ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharaman on Tuesday urged the Bangladesh government to provide security to the advocate of Chinmoy Krishna Das citing the recent attack on his previous advocate.
Bangladesh news live: Petition to ban Indian channels in High Court
The petition, filed by lawyer Ekhlas Uddin Bhuiyan, has cited growing concerns over the impact of Indian media on Bangladeshi culture and society.
Bangladesh news live: ISKCON India asks for prayers for Chinmoy Das' lawyer
Radharamn Das, Vice President and spokesperson of ISKCON India, said, "Please pray for Advocate Ramen Roy. His only 'fault' was defending Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in c
Bangladesh news live: Tripura Police personnel suspended, 7 persons detained over Bangladesh mission breach
Three sub-inspectors were suspended, and a deputy superintendent of police was "closed" and instructed to report to the police headquarters for alleged negligence after the Bangladesh Mission in the state capital was breached, according to West Tripura SP Kiran Kumar K.