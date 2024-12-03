Edit Profile
Tuesday, Dec 3, 2024
    Bangladesh news live: Anger over Hindu monk's arrest grows, Tripura cops sacked over mission breach

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 3, 2024 2:39 PM IST
    Bangladesh news live: Bangladesh has been on edge since former monk Chinmoy Das was arrested on sedition charges. A lawyer was killed in clashes between authorities and Das' supporters. his advocate was also assaulted before his bail hearing in a local court. Anger seems to be rising.
    Summary

    The Indian government has condemned the attacks on minorities in the neighbouring country and has asked the government to take steps regarding their protection. Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has said that Das was ‘arrested unjustly.’

    Members of ISKCON, Kolkata hold a protest over arrest of ISKCON monk and Bangladeshi Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and demand his immediate release in Kolkata, India, on Thursday,
    Bangladesh news live: Anger over the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das has been growing, with scores of people on Tuesday reacting strongly to the delay of bail hearing in the case in a Bangladesh court due to the unavailability of a lawyer. Chinmoy Das, arrested from Dhaka airport on November 25 on sedition charges, is accused of unfurling a religious flag above the Bangladesh national flag in a rally in Chittagong. Since his arrest, unrest has reportedly grown in the country with several Hindu temples and members of the community attacked....Read More

    Key points

    • Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested from Dhaka Airport on sedition charges on November 25.
    • ISKCON Bangladesh distanced itself from Chinmoy Das, petition to ban the organisation quashed by Bangladesh High Court.
    • Clashes break out on the streets, a lawyer killed in those clashes
    • Indian government condemns the violence as temples get attacked in Bangladesh
    • Chinmoy Das’ lawyer was attacked at his home on December 2. He was admitted to ICU
    • Bangladesh Mission in Agartala breached, 3 cops suspended.
    • Chinmoy Das bail plea date was postponed to January 2.

    Dec 3, 2024 2:39 PM IST

    Bangladesh news live: India calls breach of Bangladesh Consulate in Agartala ‘deeply regrettable’

    India on Monday described as "deeply regrettable" an incident of breach of premises at the Bangladesh assistant high commission in Agartala. Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement

    Dec 3, 2024 2:30 PM IST

    Bangladesh news live: UK MP Priti Patel calls on Starmer govt for "robust action" against Bangladesh violence

    In a parliamentary address, UK MP Priti Patel expressed deep concern over the recent violence in Bangladesh, offering condolences to those affected and called on Keir Starmer government to take "robust action" to protect life and prevent violence.

    Dec 3, 2024 2:25 PM IST

    Bangladesh news live: ISKCON asks government to provide security to Chinmoy Das' lawyer

    ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharaman on Tuesday urged the Bangladesh government to provide security to the advocate of Chinmoy Krishna Das citing the recent attack on his previous advocate.

    Dec 3, 2024 2:21 PM IST

    Bangladesh news live: Petition to ban Indian channels in High Court

    The petition, filed by lawyer Ekhlas Uddin Bhuiyan, has cited growing concerns over the impact of Indian media on Bangladeshi culture and society.

    Dec 3, 2024 2:18 PM IST

    Bangladesh news live: ISKCON India asks for prayers for Chinmoy Das' lawyer

    Radharamn Das, Vice President and spokesperson of ISKCON India, said, "Please pray for Advocate Ramen Roy. His only 'fault' was defending Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in c

    Dec 3, 2024 1:38 PM IST

    Bangladesh news live: Tripura Police personnel suspended, 7 persons detained over Bangladesh mission breach

    Three sub-inspectors were suspended, and a deputy superintendent of police was "closed" and instructed to report to the police headquarters for alleged negligence after the Bangladesh Mission in the state capital was breached, according to West Tripura SP Kiran Kumar K.

