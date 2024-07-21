Bangladesh protests: Shoot-on-sight order after 133 killed | Top updates

The Bangladesh government has implemented extreme security measures as rampant violence continues in the nation due to student protests against government job quotas. After failing to contain the violence, the administration imposed a nationwide curfew and continued its internet shutdown in disturbed areas. Anti-quota protesters clash with the police in Dhaka on July 18, 2024. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)

Many countries have issued travel advisories for Bangladesh, advising their citizens not to visit the country amid the ongoing protests. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cancelled her international trip as the situation in Bangladesh continues to deteriorate.

The protests in Bangladesh have been driven by demands for reform in the country's quota system for civil service jobs, which reserves positions for specific groups, including descendants of those who participated in the 1971 War of Independence against Pakistan.

Bangladesh quota protests: Top updates

The violence in Bangladesh this week has killed 133 people so far, according to AFP. The most deadly day in the protests was on July 18, and the government has been unable to control the violence so far.

As the death count from the protests grew rapidly since Thursday, the Bangladesh government imposed a nationwide curfew and deployed the military. The curfew in the country was extended to last throughout Sunday, reported AP.

A nationwide internet shutdown was imposed by the authorities on Thursday and remains in place till now given the violence. Government websites remain offline for the time being, while top online news portals remain dormant.

Nearly 1000 Indian students have returned to the country from Bangladesh, confirmed the central government on Saturday evening. Over 740 students returned to India via land channels while over 200 students arrived via flights.

Given the escalations over quota protests in the country, Bangladesh authorities have passed a ‘shoot-on-sight’ order for the cops and military. This came hours after the government briefly lifted the curfew on Saturday so that people can run personal errands.

The Supreme Court is due to decide on Sunday on whether to abolish the government job quota or not. The High Court last month reinstated the quotas based on a bunch of petitions, triggering widespread outrage across Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government has declared Sunday and Monday as public holidays, with only emergency services allowed to operate. The curfew will be relaxed on Sunday evening from 3 pm to 5 pm for people to run their errands.

In 2018, the government halted the job quotas following mass student protests. But in June, Bangladesh’s High Court nullified that decision and reinstated the quotas after relatives of 1971 veterans filed petitions. The Supreme Court suspended the ruling, pending an appeal hearing.