Bangladesh reports record 102 daily deaths from Covid-19
A nurse injects Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield to an elderly man at the Dhaka Medical College vaccination centre in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 9, 2021. REUTERS(REUTERS)
Bangladesh reports record 102 daily deaths from Covid-19

  • This marks the third consecutive day on which Bangladesh reported more than 100 daily deaths from Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 10,385.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 07:59 PM IST

Bangladesh on Sunday reported its deadliest day of Covid-19 so far, with a record 102 deaths from the coronavirus epidemic.

It was the third consecutive day for more than 100 daily deaths from Covid-19 reported in the Asian country, bringing the death toll to 10,385.

The country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) also reported 3,698 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, raising its total tally to 718,950.

It came as daily Covid-19 cases decreased, with confirmed infections dropping to around 4,000 per day recently, compared to about 7,000 in each of the days before April 13, showing early signs that strict lockdown restrictions beginning April 14 have been working.

The official data showed that 19,404 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

