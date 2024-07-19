Bangladesh students protest updates: 39 killed, 30 journalists injured; schools, colleges shut

Fatalities in the quota reform protests in Bangladesh have reached at least 39, with 30 journalists and 104 police also injured, news agency AFP reported. Approximately 400 students had been injured in the protests, as well as 30 journalists. 39 people have died in the protests. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Approximately 400 students had been injured in the protests as well. Police firing was the cause of at least two-thirds of deaths reported so far, based on descriptions given to AFP by hospital staff.

The Bangladesh government has shut down schools and colleges indefinitely due to the unrest and roads have been blockaded by both protestors and police forces across half of Bangladesh's 64 districts.

Amidst an internet and news coverage shutdown by the state, the police have stated that the “miscreants” have vandalised and set fire to state broadcaster BTV, government and police buildings.

The crackdown on news media has also resulted in violence against journalists covering the protests. On Thursday, 17 year old student and reporter, Hasan Mehdi, died due to police violence.

Students have vowed to continue their campaign despite Hasina giving a national address on the now-offline state broadcaster seeking to calm the situation. They demand an apology and for the scheme to be rolled back.

The protests were triggered by a job quota scheme wherein more than half of government jobs are reserved for specific groups, including children of veterans from the country's 1971 liberation war against Pakistan.

Students have been demanding that the extensive quotas be removed and had succeeded in protesting against PM Sheikh Hasina in 2018 to take back the scheme.

However, the Supreme Court has ruled to reinstate the quota, leading students to peacefully protest, before student faction of the ruling Awami party, the Bangladesh Chhatra League, clashed with the protesters.