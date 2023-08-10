Home / World News / ‘Barbie’ movie banned in Kuwait, under fire in Lebanon for ‘promoting homosexuality’

‘Barbie’ movie banned in Kuwait, under fire in Lebanon for ‘promoting homosexuality’

ANI |
Aug 10, 2023 11:20 AM IST

Kuwait has become the latest country to impose a ban on 'Barbie' film.

The controversies surrounding Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' film are not ending any time soon.

'Barbie' is also likely to be banned in Lebanon.(File)
'Barbie' is also likely to be banned in Lebanon.(File)

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Kuwait has become the latest country to impose a ban on the film. It earlier faced a ban from Vietnam.

Local reports there assert that the chairman of the film censorship committee Lafi Al-Subaie has accused the film of “carrying ideas that encourage unacceptable behaviour and distort society’s values.”.

'Barbie' is also likely to be banned in Lebanon.

The culture minister Mohammad Mortada said that Barbie “promotes homosexuality” and “contradicts values of faith and morality,” by diminishing the importance of the family unit, The Hollywood Reporter said.

'Barbie', which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles, hit the theatres on July 21. It faced a box office clash with Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'.

Despite mixed reviews, the film emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2023 so far.

Interestingly, 'Barbie' and director Greta made history the past weekend, flying past over USD 1 billion in worldwide box office gross, becoming the first movie directed solely by a woman to do so. (ANI)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out