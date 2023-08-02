Home / World News / Barbie or Oppenheimer? Joe Biden and his wife's pick is…

ByMallika Soni
Aug 02, 2023 06:41 AM IST

“Oppenheimer" is based on the life of Manhattan Project mastermind J. Robert Oppenheimer.

US president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden took a movie break from their Delaware beach vacation. After a quick dinner at Matt’s Fish Camp in nearby Lewes, the couple faced the question: Oppenheimer or Barbie.

US president Joe Biden listens as first lady Jill Biden speaks.(AP)
The Bidens then went to an early evening showing of the three-hour movie “Oppenheimer" based on the life of Manhattan Project mastermind J. Robert Oppenheimer choosing it over the even bigger blockbuster “Barbie” which was showing at the same time at Movies at Midway theater.

Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer” tells the story of the man who changed the course of the world’s history by helming the making of the first atomic bomb. The movie's total box office in US and Canadian theaters on the opening weekend was more than $300 million- fourth highest ever.

Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” collected $162 million in the US marking the best opening of the year while “Oppenheimer” took in $82.4 million in the country.

