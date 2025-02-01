Barclays outage disrupts customers’ accounts and payments for 24 hours

A major technical glitch at Barclays continues to affect customers, with some unable to access their accounts for nearly 24 hours after the initial outage. Barclays Bank logo is seen in this illustration.(Reuters)

The bank has apologised for the ongoing disruption, acknowledging “technical difficulties impacting customers’ accounts.”

Customers have been informed that they may see outdated balances and that some payments may not be reflected.

In a statement on Saturday, Barclays assured that they would ensure no customer is left financially affected by the issue, Yahoo news reported.

Outage tracker Down Detector reports that hundreds of Barclays customers are facing service disruptions and missing funds, with some claiming they have been unable to access their money for almost 24 hours.

The outage happened on the same day as January payday for many workers in the UK, as well as the deadline for self-assessment tax returns.

In response, HMRC said it is “working closely” with Barclays to minimise the impact on individuals submitting their self-assessments.

An HMRC spokesperson assured, “Our services are functioning normally, so customers could still file their returns on time. Additionally, no late payment penalties will be issued, as they don’t apply until March 1st.”

Frustrated customers have taken to social media to express their concerns, the report added.

A mother shared her distress, saying she couldn’t buy milk for her baby because of the outage.

“My four-month-old has run out of milk powder and is crying for a feed, and I still haven’t been paid,” she explained.

She further added, “I’ve been in tears for hours.”

Following Friday’s outage, Barclays offered multiple apologies to affected customers via social media.

The report also added that Barclays spokesperson issued a statement on Saturday, apologising for the technical issues impacting customer accounts. “Some customers may see outdated balances, and payments made or received may not appear,” they said.

“We are actively working to fix the issue, and we advise customers not to attempt payments again. Customers can still use their cards and withdraw cash, and we will notify them once the issue is resolved.

“We are committed to ensuring no customer is left financially affected.”