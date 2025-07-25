Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
BART fire: When will the San Francisco line reopen? Here's the latest

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 25, 2025 05:17 am IST

The San Francisco line of the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) was closed on Thursday afternoon owning to a fire between near the 24th St. Mission station.

The San Francisco line of the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) was closed on Thursday afternoon owning to a fire between the 24th St. Mission and Daly City stations. BART confirmed that there are major delays on the San Francisco line in “the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions.”

Representational.(Unsplash)

As of now, a cause of the fire was not revealed by BART. There were also no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story.

News / World News / BART fire: When will the San Francisco line reopen? Here's the latest
