BBC World News barred from airing in China: Regulator
British television channel BBC World News has been barred from airing in China, the National Radio and Television Administration said on Friday, a week after Britain's media regulator revoked Chinese state television's broadcast licence.
In a statement issued on the stroke of the Lunar New Year, the administration said an investigation found BBC World News' China-related reports had "seriously violated" regulations, including that news should be "truthful and fair," had harmed China's national interests and undermined national unity.
The channel therefore does not meet requirements for foreign channels broadcasting in China and its application to air for another year will not be accepted, it added.
The BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
On Feb. 4, British media regulator Ofcom revoked China Global Television Network's (CGTN) licence to broadcast in the United Kingdom after an investigation found the licence was wrongfully held by Star China Media Ltd.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats seek to show Trump was indifferent to Capitol assault
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chilling video clips of Capitol siege aired at Trump impeachment trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BBC World News barred from airing in China: Regulator
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden says phone call with Xi Jinping lasted two hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran’s last atomic gambit could make crafting a bomb harder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats to focus on 'terrible toll' of Capitol riot in Trump impeachment trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KKK member sentenced for driving into crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters
- Harry Rogers, 37, of Hanover County, was convicted of three counts of assault and battery, one count of destruction of property and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident in connection with the attack last June in Henrico County near Richmond, news outlets reported.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain considering sanctions on Myanmar after coup: UK foreign secretary Raab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
British man freed in Indonesia after serving sentence for death of policeman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital siege: Internet cuts become favored tool of regimes
- Around the world, shutting down the internet has become an increasingly popular tactic of repressive and authoritarian regimes and some illiberal democracies. Digital rights groups say governments use them to stifle dissent, silence opposition voices or cover up human rights abuses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany to restrict travel with neighbours over virus mutations
- Germany is on high alert for fast-spreading strains as it seeks to gradually reopen Europe’s largest economy. Chancellor Angela Merkel warned earlier Thursday that aggressive mutations will gain the upper hand in the country sooner or later, threatening to destroy progress made.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Xi Jinping warns Joe Biden, says US-China confrontation disastrous for both
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan Supreme Court bars execution of inmates with mental illness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
QAnon followers believe Trump will return to power on March 4. Here’s why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox