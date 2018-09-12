Today in New Delhi, India
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s mortal remains to arrive in Pakistan on Friday: PML-N

Mortal remains of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, will be flown to Pakistan on Friday

world Updated: Sep 12, 2018 13:22 IST
Asian News International
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2000 file photo, Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, talks to reporters in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP)

The mortal remains of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, will be flown to Pakistan on Friday.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday took to Twitter to inform that the funeral prayers for Begum Kulsoom will be held in London at the Regent Park Islamic Centre on Thursday at a local mosque, reported GeoTv.

PML-N quoted its leader Rana Sanaullah as saying, “The body will then be transported to Heathrow Airport, wherefrom it will reach Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport Friday morning, around 6 AM. Her second funeral prayers and burial will be held in Raiwind, Jati Umra.”

Following the demise of Begum Kulsoom, Nawaz Sharif , daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar were released on a parole in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The former Pakistan first lady passed away on Tuesday afternoon at a London hospital after battling lymphoma (throat) cancer. She was 68 years old.

She served as Pakistan’s first lady for three non-consecutive terms from 1990-1993, 1997-1999 and 2013-2017.

Kulsoom is survived by her husband and four children - Maryam, Hassan, Hussain and Asma. Her husband and daughter are presently serving jail terms after being convicted for corruption.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text and the headline)

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 13:21 IST

