Beirut explosion: 5 Indians suffered minor injuries, says MEA

Beirut explosion: 5 Indians suffered minor injuries, says MEA

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also said India has sought from the Lebanese government an assessment of damage caused by the blast, based on which it will decide on the nature of assistance it will extend to the West Asian country.

world Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:25 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
More than 130 people were killed in the explosion.
More than 130 people were killed in the explosion.(AP Photo)
         

Five Indians suffered minor injuries in the deadly explosion that ravaged the Lebanese capital of Beirut earlier this week, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also said India has sought from the Lebanese government an assessment of damage caused by the blast, based on which it will decide on the nature of assistance it will extend to the West Asian country.

“There was a tweet from our embassy. There have been no reported casualties amongst the Indian community there. There have been five minor injuries which have been reported,” Srivastava said. “Our embassy is in touch with the community associations and it is extending all necessary assistance,” he said.

Tuesday’s blast, which killed more than 130 people, wounded thousands and left tens of thousands homeless, is believed to have been caused when a fire touched off a stockpile of 2,750 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate that authorities left sitting in a warehouse for years, according to reports.

