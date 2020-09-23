e-paper
Belarus leader Lukashenko sworn in at secret ceremony: Report

Belarus leader Lukashenko sworn in at secret ceremony: Report

“Alexander Lukashenko has taken office as President of Belarus. The inauguration ceremony is taking place in these minutes in the Palace of Independence,” the Belta state news agency reported.

world Updated: Sep 23, 2020 14:24 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Minsk
Earlier independent news agencies reported that streets were closed as Lukashenko’s motorcade raced through the capital Minsk.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been sworn in for a sixth term at a secret ceremony held with no prior announcement, the Belta state news agency reported Wednesday.

“Alexander Lukashenko has taken office as President of Belarus. The inauguration ceremony is taking place in these minutes in the Palace of Independence,” the news agency reported.

Earlier independent news agencies reported that streets were closed as Lukashenko’s motorcade raced through the capital Minsk.

