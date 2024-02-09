 Benjamin Netanyahu tells Israel's military his Rafah plan: ‘Let’s aim to…' | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Benjamin Netanyahu tells Israel's military his Rafah plan: 'Let's aim to…'

Benjamin Netanyahu tells Israel's military his Rafah plan: ‘Let’s aim to…'

Reuters |
Feb 09, 2024 09:06 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Israel on Friday launched a deadly air strike on Rafah, the last part of the enclave where Gazans have found refuge.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday he had ordered the military to develop a dual plan to evacuate civilians from Rafah in southern Gaza and to defeat the remaining Hamas battalions, as international pressure on Israel mounts.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(Reuters)

Israel on Friday launched a deadly air strike on Rafah, the last part of the enclave where Gazans have found refuge, despite criticism of its offensive by U.S. President Joe Biden and aid groups' warnings of a high death toll among Palestinians if it advances into the city.

International concern about the fate of hundreds of thousands of displaced Gazans sheltering in Rafah has risen since Israel threatened a ground assault on the city, on the border with Egypt.

Washington said on Thursday it would not support any Israeli military operation launched in Rafah without due consideration for the plight of civilians, and Biden described Israel's response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks as "over the top".

