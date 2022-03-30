Home / World News / Biden administration launches one-stop covid website for US citizens
Biden administration launches one-stop covid website for US citizens

US President Joe Biden planned remarks Wednesday afternoon to announce the rollout of covid.gov.
US President Joe Biden(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 07:06 PM IST
AP |

The Biden administration is launching what it says is a one-stop website that will help people in the United States access COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, along with status updates on infection rates where they live.

President Joe Biden planned remarks Wednesday afternoon to announce the rollout of covid.gov.

A White House fact sheet says the government has worked since the start of the Biden administration to set up more than 90,000 vaccination sites, distribute more than 400 million high-quality masks free of charge, send free test kits directly to people's homes and set up “test to treat” sites where people can be tested for COVID-19 and receive treatment onsite if they receive a positive result.

“Now, with a click of a button, people will be able to find where to access all of these tools,” the White House said. People will also be able to find the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 in their community.

