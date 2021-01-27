IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Biden administration to give debt relief to 12,000 farmers
“USDA and the Biden Administration are committed to bringing relief and support to farmers, ranchers and producers of all backgrounds and financial status, including by ensuring producers have access to temporary debt relief,” Robert Bonnie, the department’s deputy chief of staff, said in a statement.(AP)
“USDA and the Biden Administration are committed to bringing relief and support to farmers, ranchers and producers of all backgrounds and financial status, including by ensuring producers have access to temporary debt relief,” Robert Bonnie, the department’s deputy chief of staff, said in a statement.(AP)
world news

Biden administration to give debt relief to 12,000 farmers

The US Department of Agriculture will temporarily suspend past-due debt collections and foreclosures for farmers borrowing under two major loan programs administered by the Farm Service Agency, administration officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:36 PM IST

The Biden administration will announce debt-relief measures Wednesday for more than 12,000 financially distressed farmers.

The US Department of Agriculture will temporarily suspend past-due debt collections and foreclosures for farmers borrowing under two major loan programs administered by the Farm Service Agency, administration officials said. The measure is designed to help farmers hit by the coronavirus pandemic and economy’s slump with about 10% of borrowers qualifying.

“USDA and the Biden Administration are committed to bringing relief and support to farmers, ranchers and producers of all backgrounds and financial status, including by ensuring producers have access to temporary debt relief,” Robert Bonnie, the department’s deputy chief of staff, said in a statement.

The government is evaluating ways to improve and address borrowing to keep farmers “earning living expenses, providing for emergency needs and maintaining cash flow,” Bonnie said.

The USDA will temporarily suspend non-judicial foreclosures and wage garnishments and halt referring foreclosures to the Justice Department. The department will also seek to stop foreclosures and evictions already in progress. The administration plans to keep the debt-relief measures in place until the Covid-19 emergency ends, the officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden
app
Close
e-paper
Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missiles roll in Red Square during the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in Moscow.(File Photo / AP)
Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missiles roll in Red Square during the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in Moscow.(File Photo / AP)
world news

New START: All you need to know about US-Russia nuclear arms control treaty

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:30 PM IST
The last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between Washington and Kremlin was signed by US President Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev in 2010.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As head of the Environmental Protection Agency, McCarthy signed the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan
As head of the Environmental Protection Agency, McCarthy signed the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan
world news

Who’s who on Joe Biden’s sprawling climate team

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:00 PM IST
President Joe Biden has already assembled an unprecedented team of White House climate advisers and installed climate experts in roles that haven’t typically been thought to require environmental expertise, a sign that environmental policy will be central to his administration’s agenda.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial preserves the Auschwitz death camp set up on Polish soil by Nazi Germany during World War Two. More than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, perished in gas chambers at the camp or from starvation, cold and disease.(AP)
The Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial preserves the Auschwitz death camp set up on Polish soil by Nazi Germany during World War Two. More than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, perished in gas chambers at the camp or from starvation, cold and disease.(AP)
world news

Auschwitz marks anniversary virtually as survivors fear end of an era

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Survivors and museum officials told Reuters they fear the pandemic could end the era where Auschwitz's former prisoners can tell their own stories to visitors on site. Most Auschwitz survivors are in their eighties and nineties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China’s leader made the statement in a video conference with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday.(AFP)
China’s leader made the statement in a video conference with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday.(AFP)
world news

China’s President Xi says ‘patriots’ should govern Hong Kong

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:55 PM IST
The comments from Xi underscore Beijing’s consistent message that Hong Kong’s lawmakers and civil servants need to be patriotic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier this month that he reached the deal with Pfizers chief executive to speed up vaccine deliveries to Israel.(AP)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier this month that he reached the deal with Pfizers chief executive to speed up vaccine deliveries to Israel.(AP)
world news

Israel to vaccinate all athletes for Tokyo Olympics by May

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:23 PM IST
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has said that although participants will be encouraged to get vaccinated, it will not be mandatory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Most probably, they will be taken to Chittagong tomorrow and the next day, they will be sent to Bhasan char from there," Navy Commodore Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury told Reuters
"Most probably, they will be taken to Chittagong tomorrow and the next day, they will be sent to Bhasan char from there," Navy Commodore Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury told Reuters
world news

Bangladesh to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingyas to remote island this week

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:11 PM IST
  • "Last time, we had preparations for 700 to 1,000 but finally more than 1,800 Rohingya moved there. People who moved earlier are calling their relatives and friends to go there. That's why more people are going there." Navy Commodore Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury told Reuters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia and the United States exchanged documents on January 26, 2021, to extend the New START nuclear treaty.(AP)
Russia and the United States exchanged documents on January 26, 2021, to extend the New START nuclear treaty.(AP)
world news

Russian parliament approves New START nuclear treaty extension

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:46 PM IST
The pact’s extension doesn’t require congressional approval in the US, but Russian lawmakers must ratify the move and Putin has to sign the relevant bill into law.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker performs a fast PCR test in a test container in Austria.(REUTERS)
A medical worker performs a fast PCR test in a test container in Austria.(REUTERS)
world news

UK Covid variant sufferers cough more, but sense of smell less affected - survey

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:38 PM IST
  • The variant, identified in southeast England in December, is thought to be more transmissible, and could also be associated with higher mortality, though data suggesting increased death rates are uncertain and not yet strong.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a press conference at Downing Street on the government's coronavirus action plan in London. (AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a press conference at Downing Street on the government's coronavirus action plan in London. (AP)
world news

UK could save 1.5 million crisis-hit workers at a modest cost

By hindustantimes.com | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:33 PM IST
The UK could offer help for over a million people currently left out of income support programs at relatively little cost, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The shortfall of planned deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine come at the same time a slowdown in the distribution of Pfizer-BioNTech shots.(Reuters)
The shortfall of planned deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine come at the same time a slowdown in the distribution of Pfizer-BioNTech shots.(Reuters)
world news

Covid-19 vaccine delivery talks with EU will go ahead: AstraZeneca

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:20 PM IST
The comments came after EU officials said that the company had pulled out of the meeting to discuss delayed vaccine commitments to the bloc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On his first day in office last week, Biden rescinded the US decision to withdraw from the WHO and announced a return to the climate agreement.(Bloomberg)
On his first day in office last week, Biden rescinded the US decision to withdraw from the WHO and announced a return to the climate agreement.(Bloomberg)
world news

Joe Biden's UN pick to warn that US absence allows China to thrive at world body

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:00 PM IST
  • "We know China is working across the UN system to drive an authoritarian agenda that stands in opposition to the founding values of the institution - American values," veteran diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield will say, when she appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A police officer watches a protester that climbed on a crane, during a demonstration of Extinction Rebellion activists.(REUTERS)
A police officer watches a protester that climbed on a crane, during a demonstration of Extinction Rebellion activists.(REUTERS)
world news

Environmental protesters tunnel under London to resist eviction

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:47 PM IST
The HS2 Rebellion group have been camping in front of Euston Station for several months in an effort to prevent the HS2 company from taking over the garden.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Korean actress Song Yoo-jung(Reuters)
South Korean actress Song Yoo-jung(Reuters)
world news

Song Yoo-jung, South Korean actress and model, dies at 26

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Apart from her acting and modeling career, she was a vocal advocate for people with disabilities and also the ambassador for a South Korean group called Warm Accompaniment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
COVAX is co-led by the GAVI vaccine alliance, the WHO and others, and is designed to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccinations globally.(REUTERS)
COVAX is co-led by the GAVI vaccine alliance, the WHO and others, and is designed to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccinations globally.(REUTERS)
world news

COVAX to supply 355 million vaccine doses for Eastern Mediterranean this year

Reuters, Cairo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:34 PM IST
The first doses provided for the region through COVAX will arrive in February, WHO official Yvan Hutin told reporters. The WHO's Eastern Mediterranean region comprises of Middle Eastern countries as well as Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia and Djibouti.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than a million people, most of them Jews, were killed at Auschwitz in southern Poland, which was liberated by Soviet troops on Jan 27, 1945.(AP)
More than a million people, most of them Jews, were killed at Auschwitz in southern Poland, which was liberated by Soviet troops on Jan 27, 1945.(AP)
world news

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Pope warns against new nationalism

Reuters, Vatican City
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:33 PM IST
The Nazis and their allies murdered around 6 million Jews, as well as others, in German-occupied Europe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP