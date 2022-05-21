Biden arrives in South Korea on first Asia trip as president
- He opened his trip to Asia on Friday by touring a South Korean computer chip factory in Pyeongtaek that will be the model for a plant in Texas, holding it out as an illustration of how deeper ties with the Indo-Pacific can fuel technological innovation and foster vibrant democracies.
President Joe Biden landed in South Korea on Friday for his first trip to Asia as US leader, aiming to cement ties with regional security allies as concern over a North Korean nuclear test grows.
He opened his trip to Asia on Friday by touring a South Korean computer chip factory in Pyeongtaek that will be the model for a plant in Texas, holding it out as an illustration of how deeper ties with the Indo-Pacific can fuel technological innovation and foster vibrant democracies.
“So much of the future of the world is going to be written here, in the Indo-Pacific, over the next several decades,” Biden said in . “This is the moment, in my view, to invest in one another to deepen our business ties, to bring our people even closer together.”
His comments came as Japan said it welcomes a new US Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) that Biden is expected to roll out during a visit to Tokyo next week because it demonstrates American commitment to a regional economic order that is not just about market access, an official said on Friday.
Biden’s visit comes as the allies face a growing threat from North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile programme. The country’s authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un is trying to force the US to accept the idea of the North as a nuclear power.
-
Thousands queue for petrol, gas in Sri Lanka amid warnings of food shortages
Thousands of people queued for cooking gas and petrol in Sri Lanka's commercial capital on Friday and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe warned of a food shortage as the island nation battles a devastating economic crisis. "Only about 200 cylinders were delivered, even though there were about 500 people," said Mohammad Shazly, a part-time chauffeur in a queue for the third day in the hope of procuring cooking gas forShazly'ss family of five.
-
'Tornado' in western Germany injures 30: Police
More than 30 people were injured, including 10 seriously, on Friday in a "tornado" which hit the western German city of Paderborn, a police spokesman told AFP. The tornado also caused significant damage in the city in the North Rhine-Westphalia state and followed abnormally high temperatures for the time of year.
-
Myanmar's military leader begins peace talks with ethnic militia groups
Massive opposition to the army’s takeover has evolved into what some U.N. experts characterize as a civil war. The new armed rebel groups opposed to the takeover have allied themselves with some of the major ethnic minority guerrilla organizations, stretching the military's resources. Offering generous peace terms to the ethnic groups could shake the anti-government alliances.
-
Canada bans luxury goods trade with Russia, punishes more oligarchs
Canada announced Friday a ban on trade in luxury goods with Russia, and added 14 more Russian oligarchs and other associates of President Vladimir Putin to its sanctions list imposed over the invasion of Ukraine. The ban aligns with similar measures imposed by allies such as the United States and the European Union, and "will help to mitigate the potential for Russian oligarchs to circumvent restrictions in other luxury goods markets," the government said.
-
UN rights chief to visit China next week, travel to Xinjiang
The UN human rights Michelle Bachelet's six-day China visit -- the first since 2005 -- beginning Monday will include a trip to the northwestern Chinese province of Xinjiang, where China has been accused of human rights violations. Bachelet will be in China between May 23 and 28 during which she will visit Urumqi and Kashgar in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region and the southern province of Guangzhou.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics