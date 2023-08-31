News / World News / Biden may have to adjust travel schedule for Labor Day, G20 Summit due to Hurricane Idalia

Biden may have to adjust travel schedule for Labor Day, G20 Summit due to Hurricane Idalia

Reuters |
Aug 31, 2023 12:52 AM IST

Hurricane Idalia: Biden said he had spoken with governors of all affected states and reassured them that federal government would provide any assistance needed.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he may have to adjust his personal and work travel schedule as a result of Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall in Florida early on Wednesday.

US president Joe Biden(Reuters)
US president Joe Biden(Reuters)

Biden, speaking at the White House, said he had spoken with the governors of all potentially affected states and reassured them that the federal government would provide any assistance needed.

Asked if he was making contingency plans for his personal travel schedule for the Labor Day weekend or his scheduled participation in the Group of 20 leaders summit in India, Biden said, "Well I may, I just don't know yet."

(This is a developing story. Please refresh page for updates)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out