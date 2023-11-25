close_game
News / World News / Gaza hostages release 'only a start', says US President Joe Biden

Gaza hostages release 'only a start', says US President Joe Biden

ByHT News Desk
Nov 25, 2023 01:34 AM IST

Biden also said it was time to "renew" work on creating two-state solution for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

US President Joe Biden spoke about the release of an initial group of hostages by Hamas and emphasized that this was just a "start". Biden further expressed optimism about the "real" chances of extending a temporary truce in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden(AFP)

He also asserted that it was time to "renew" efforts toward creating a two-state solution for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

READ | Hamas releases 1st batch of hostages; Israel minister says ‘Gaza truce a short pause’. Top updates

“Early this morning 13 Israeli hostages were released...all these hostages have been through a terrible ordeal and this is the beginning of a long journey of healing for them..." Biden said.

"Today has been a product of a lot of hard work and weeks of personal engagement. From the moment Hamas kidnapped these people, I, along with my team, have worked around the clock to secure the release we saw...I've consistently pressed for a pause in the fighting for two reasons to accelerate and expand humanitarian assistance going into Gaza and to facilitate the lease of hostages,” the US President added.

"Over the past several weeks, I've spoken repeatedly with the Emir of Qatar, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel, to help secure this deal and I want to thank all three leaders for their personal partnership to get this done," the US President said thanking Qatar, Egypt and Israel for the role they played in“helping to secure” the hostage deal.

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
