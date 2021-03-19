IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Biden says US to hit 100 million Covid-19 vaccinations goal this week
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, injections of 96 million doses have been reported to the agency since Biden’s inauguration.(Bloomberg)
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, injections of 96 million doses have been reported to the agency since Biden’s inauguration.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden says US to hit 100 million Covid-19 vaccinations goal this week

The Biden administration revealed the outlines of a plan to “loan” a limited number of vaccines to Canada and Mexico as the president announced the US is on the cusp of meeting his 100-day injection goal “way ahead of schedule.”
READ FULL STORY
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:32 AM IST

With the U.S. closing in on President Joe Biden's goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus vaccinations weeks ahead of his target date, the White House announced Thursday the nation is now in position to help supply neighbors Canada and Mexico with millions of lifesaving shots.

The Biden administration revealed the outlines of a plan to “loan” a limited number of vaccines to Canada and Mexico as the president announced the U.S. is on the cusp of meeting his 100-day injection goal “way ahead of schedule.”

“ I’m proud to announce that tomorrow, 58 days into our administration, we will have met our goal," Biden said. He promised to unveil a new vaccination target next week, as the U.S. is on pace to have enough of the three currently authorized vaccines to cover the entire adult population just 10 weeks from now.

Ahead of Biden's remarks, the White House said it was finalizing plans to send a combined 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Mexico and Canada in its first export of shots. Press secretary Jen Psaki said the details of the “loan" were still being worked out, but 2.5 million doses would go to Mexico and 1.5 million would be sent to Canada.

“Our first priority remains vaccinating the U.S. population,” Psaki said. But she added that “ensuring our neighbors can contain the virus is a mission critical step, is mission critical to ending the pandemic.”

The AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet been authorized for use in the U.S. but has been by the World Health Organization. Tens of millions of doses have been stockpiled in the U.S., waiting for emergency use authorization, and that has sparked an international outcry that lifesaving vaccine is being withheld when it could be used elsewhere. The White House said just 7 million of the AstraZeneca doses are ready for shipment.

The initial run of doses manufactured in the U.S. are owned by the federal government under the terms of agreements reached with drugmakers, and the Biden administration has faced calls from allies across the globe to release the AstraZeneca shots for immediate use. Biden has also fielded direct requests from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to buy vaccines produced in the United States.

Global public health advocates say wealthy nations like the U.S. need to do far more to help stem the spread of the pandemic. The World Health Organization on Thursday issued a report that fewer than 7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Africa thus far. That's the equivalent of what the U.S. administers in a matter of days.

Biden did move to have the U.S. contribute financially to the United Nations- and World Health Organization-backed COVAX alliance, which will share vaccine with more than 90 lower- and middle-income nations, but the U.S. has yet to commit to sharing any doses.

From his first days in office, Biden has set clear — and achievable — metrics for U.S. success, whether they be vaccinations or school reopenings, as part of an apparent strategy of underpromising, then overdelivering. Aides believe that exceeding his goals breeds trust in government after the Trump administration's sometimes-fanciful rhetoric on the virus.

The 100 million-dose goal was first announced on Dec. 8, days before the U.S. had even one authorized vaccine for Covid-19, let alone the three that have now received emergency authorization. Still, it was generally seen within reach, if optimistic.

By the time Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20, the U.S. had already administered 20 million shots at a rate of about 1 million per day, bringing complaints at the time that Biden's goal was not ambitious enough. He quickly revised it upward to 150 million doses in his first 100 days.

Now the U.S. is injecting an average of about 2.2 million doses each day — and the pace is likely to dramatically rise later this month in conjunction with an expected surge in supply of the vaccines.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, injections of 96 million doses have been reported to the agency since Biden’s inauguration, but those reports lag the actual date of administration. Vaccination trend lines pointed to Biden breaking the 100 million mark on Thursday, with the numbers likely to be confirmed by the CDC as soon as Friday.

The president has moved to speed up deliveries of vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, as well as to expand the number of places to get shots and people who can administer them, with a focus on increasing the nation's capacity to inject doses as supply constraints lift.

The risk in setting too rosy expectations is that an administration might become defined by its failure to meet them, such as in May 2020, when President Donald Trump said the nation had “prevailed” over the virus.

At the time, the country had seen about 80,000 deaths from the virus. This week, the U.S. death toll topped 538,000. Trump’s lax approach and lack of credibility also contributed to poor adherence to public safety rules among the American public.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden covid-19 vaccination
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Nepal, which shares an 1,800-km open border with India, has a total 37 motorable land entry points with it.(AP Filr Photo)
Nepal, which shares an 1,800-km open border with India, has a total 37 motorable land entry points with it.(AP Filr Photo)
world news

Covid-19: Nepal to resume cross border transportation with India

PTI, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:43 AM IST
The Nepal government had suspended the cross-border movement with India in March last year as part of its measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Biden administration's message to would-be migrants has become stricter in recent days amid intense criticism from opposition Republicans.(REUTERS)
The Biden administration's message to would-be migrants has become stricter in recent days amid intense criticism from opposition Republicans.(REUTERS)
world news

US to push more 'aggressive' messaging effort to deter migrants

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:38 AM IST
Biden's promise to end former President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies has been complicated by a recent spike in the number of migrants crossing the border illegally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, injections of 96 million doses have been reported to the agency since Biden’s inauguration.(Bloomberg)
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, injections of 96 million doses have been reported to the agency since Biden’s inauguration.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden says US to hit 100 million Covid-19 vaccinations goal this week

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:32 AM IST
The Biden administration revealed the outlines of a plan to “loan” a limited number of vaccines to Canada and Mexico as the president announced the US is on the cusp of meeting his 100-day injection goal “way ahead of schedule.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that it was announcing “total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia."(REUTERS)
North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that it was announcing “total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia."(REUTERS)
world news

North Korea cuts diplomat ties with Malaysia over US extradition

AP, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:17 AM IST
The man, named Mun Chol Myong, has lived in Malaysia for a decade and was arrested in May 2019 after US authorities requested his extradition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On the eve of the talks, the United States issued a flurry of actions directed at China. (AP)
On the eve of the talks, the United States issued a flurry of actions directed at China. (AP)
world news

US, China spar with rare harsh public rebukes in first in-person talks of Biden

Reuters, Anchorage
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:12 AM IST
The United States is looking for China to change its behavior if it wants to reset sour relations, but Beijing has said Washington is full of illusions if it thinks it will compromise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The consignment of 20,000 litres of the pesticide Malathion was handed over to Iran’s Plant Protection Organization on Thursday. (TWITTER/@MEAIndia.)
The consignment of 20,000 litres of the pesticide Malathion was handed over to Iran’s Plant Protection Organization on Thursday. (TWITTER/@MEAIndia.)
world news

India delivers 20,000 litres of pesticide to Iran to fight locust swarms

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:41 PM IST
This was the second consignment of Malathion, a 95% ultra-low volume pesticide, supplied to Iran under a government-to-government locust control programme. India supplied the first consignment of 20,000 litres of Malathion to Iran in June 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wait in line outside a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Beijing, China on Wednesday. (Bloomberg)
People wait in line outside a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Beijing, China on Wednesday. (Bloomberg)
world news

China offers domestic Covid vaccine to diplomats, foreign workers, journalists

By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:32 PM IST
The vaccine being offered is the inactivated Sars-CoV-2 vaccine, developed by Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group, which has been granted conditional market approval by China’s National Medical Products Administration
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last month, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had spoken of extending a “hand of peace in all directions” while addressing an event at the Pakistan Air Force Academy. He had also called for the two countries to resolve the Kashmir issue in a peaceful manner. (AP PHOTO.)
Last month, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had spoken of extending a “hand of peace in all directions” while addressing an event at the Pakistan Air Force Academy. He had also called for the two countries to resolve the Kashmir issue in a peaceful manner. (AP PHOTO.)
world news

Time for India, Pakistan to bury the past and move forward: Pakistan Army chief

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Bajwa avoided any strident criticism of India while addressing the maiden edition of the Islamabad Security Dialogue, a summit organised by Pakistan’s National Security Division and leading think tanks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cologne's archbishop Rainer Maria Woelki holds a report on abuse by clergy he was handed over during a news conference, in Cologne, Germany. (Reuters)
Cologne's archbishop Rainer Maria Woelki holds a report on abuse by clergy he was handed over during a news conference, in Cologne, Germany. (Reuters)
world news

German archbishop offers to quit after criticism over handling abuse cases

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:51 PM IST
The findings on Thursday prompted the archbishop of Hamburg to offer his resignation to Pope Francis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UK reports five cases of rare blood clots in 11 million AstraZeneca shots (REUTERS)
UK reports five cases of rare blood clots in 11 million AstraZeneca shots (REUTERS)
world news

Of 11 mn AstraZeneca shots in UK thus far, rare blood clots reported in 5 cases

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), meanwhile, said that use of the vaccine should continue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Netherlands' Prime Minister and VVD party leader Mark Rutte (File Photo)
Netherlands' Prime Minister and VVD party leader Mark Rutte (File Photo)
world news

Dutch PM Mark Rutte's conservatives register fourth straight election win

Posted by Karan Manral | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Rutte is now in a position to lead coalition talks, most likely with another big winner-the centrist, pro-European D66 party led by former diplomat Sigrid Kaag.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The White House has said President Joe Biden's priority is the vaccination of all Americans, but the official said Biden was authorizing the loan because the “virus knows no borders.”(Bloomberg)
The White House has said President Joe Biden's priority is the vaccination of all Americans, but the official said Biden was authorizing the loan because the “virus knows no borders.”(Bloomberg)
world news

US Prez Biden to send Covid vaccine doses to Mexico, Canada in first exports

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:32 PM IST
A White House official confirmed Thursday that the Biden administration is planning to send 2.5 million doses to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada as a “loan.” The details are still being worked out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup demonstrators gesture as they march in Nyaung-U, Myanmar on March 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Anti-coup demonstrators gesture as they march in Nyaung-U, Myanmar on March 17, 2021. (Reuters)
world news

Myanmar: Protesters fear 'digital dictatorship' as military deploys AI

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:25 PM IST
Human rights groups say the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to check on citizens' movements poses a "serious threat" to their liberty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Becerra will oversee an expansion of the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as "Obamacare".(AP)
Becerra will oversee an expansion of the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as "Obamacare".(AP)
world news

US Senate confirms Xavier Becerra as top federal health official

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Republicans opposed his nomination citing his lack of experience on health matters and his support for expanding the government's role in providing healthcare.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia,(Reuters)
A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia,(Reuters)
world news

Mexico seizes fake Sputnik Covid vaccine bound for Honduras

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Mexico City
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:14 PM IST
Customs agents and soldiers found 1,155 vials containing more than 5,700 doses inside two coolers packed with ice and sodas. The crew and Honduran passengers were turned over to the Attorney General’s Office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP