Biden signs $40 billion for Ukraine assistance during Asia trip
- The new legislation will provide $20 billion in military assistance, ensuring a steady stream of advanced weapons that have been used to blunt Russia's advances.
President Biden on Saturday signed legislation to support Ukraine with another $40 billion in U.S. assistance as the Russian invasion approaches its fourth month.
The legislation, which was passed by Congress with bipartisan support, deepens the U.S. commitment to Ukraine at a time of uncertainty about the war's future. Ukraine has successfully defended Kyiv, and Russia has refocused its offensive on the country's east, but American officials warn of the potential for a prolonged conflict.
The funding is intended to support Ukraine through September, and it dwarfs an earlier emergency measure that provided $13.6 billion.
The new legislation will provide $20 billion in military assistance, ensuring a steady stream of advanced weapons that have been used to blunt Russia's advances. There's also $8 billion in general economic support, $5 billion to address global food shortages that could result from the collapse of Ukrainian agriculture and more than $1 billion to help refugees.
Biden signed the measure under unusual circumstances. Because he's in the middle of a trip to Asia, a U.S. official brought a copy of the bill on a commercial flight so the president could sign it, according to a White House official.
The logistics reflect a sense of urgency around continuing U.S. support for Ukraine, but also the overlapping international challenges facing Biden. Even as he tries to reorient American foreign policy to confront China, he's continuing to direct resources to the largest conflict in Europe since World War II.
-
Indian high commission in Ottawa issues advisory after accidental drowning deaths
India's high commission in Ottawa on Friday issued an advisory asking Indian students to take precautions during swimming after two tragic incidents in April this year. The advisory, posted on Twitter, said the high commission was “disturbed to see a recent spurt in cases of death due to drowning of Indian students in Canada”. At least two instances of Indian students accidentally drowning have been reported since April this year.
-
Confirmed monkeypox cases in Canada rise to five
Canadian health authorities on Friday confirmed three more cases of monkeypox, bringing the total cases in the country to five, and said several other samples are being examined, while reassuring the public that the viral disease doesn't pose a serious threat as yet. Health Canada said Friday evening it had notified Sante Quebec, the province's health department, that three samples had tested positive for monkeypox.
-
Russian military says it destroyed major Western arms consignment in Ukraine
Russian military said on Saturday it had destroyed a major consignment of Western arms in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region, west of Kyiv, using sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles. The defence ministry said in a statement the strike took out "a large batch of weapons and military equipment delivered from the USA and European countries" and intended for Ukrainian troops in the eastern Donbas region where the fighting is concentrated.
-
'Stop raping us': Woman strips on Cannes red carpet against violence in Ukraine
A woman stripped off on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival to reveal her body painted in the colours of the Ukrainian flag with the words "Stop Raping Us" in a solo protest on Friday. The stunt briefly interrupted the parade of guests in evening wear, including Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, attending the premiere of their film "Three Thousand Years of Longing" by George Miller.
-
Monkeypox: List of nations with confirmed and suspected cases
The World Health Organization on Thursday said there were 80 confirmed monkeypox cases (and 50 suspected infections) in 11 countries and warned that more cases are likely to be reported as surveillance and testing expands. Which countries have monkeypox cases? Spain has 31 confirmed cases, 24 of which were reported Friday. Portugal has 23 confirmed cases. Dutch health authorities are bracing for several more cases to be reported.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics