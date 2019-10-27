Bilawal Bhutto celebrates Diwali at gurdwara

world

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari attended a Diwali event at a Gurdwara in Sindh’s Kashmor district, here on Sunday.

According to a report in Pakistani media, Bilawal reached the Gurdwara Saheb Singh Sabha, here, with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Gurdwara head Sardar Mahesh Singh welcomed the PPP chairman and presented him ‘saropas’ and souvenirs.

In his address, Bilawal said he had come to present the Diwali greetings to the Hindu and Sikh communities of Pakistan. The PPP favoured equal rights for every citizen, he added.

“I thank the minority community for giving me the opportunity to celebrate Diwali at the Gurudwara”, he remarked.

