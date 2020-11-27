Bilawal Bhutto tests positive for Covid, goes into isolation

world

Pakistan’s leading opposition politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after attending a massive rally in Peshawar.

The 32-year-old chief of Pakistan Peoples Party and son of former two-time PM Benazir Bhutto went into isolation after being infected. “I’ll continue working from home... Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side,” Bilawal tweeted.