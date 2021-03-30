IND USA
Vials labelled "Pfizer BioNtech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on the displayed EU flag are seen in this illustration picture taken on March 24, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

BioNTech aims to manufacture 2.5 billion Covid-19 vaccine shots this year

Pfizer and BioNTech had previously spoken of being able to make 2 billion doses in 2021.
AP |
UPDATED ON MAR 30, 2021 04:58 PM IST

German pharmaceutical company BioNTech says that after ramping up its manufacturing and supply systems, it expects to manufacture this year up to 2.5 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine it developed with U.S. partner Pfizer.

The two companies had previously spoken of being able to make 2 billion doses in 2021.

Mainz-based BioNTech said Tuesday that it had delivered 200 million doses of the vaccine globally as of March 23 and signed orders for 1.4 billion doses for delivery in 2021. Discussions on further orders were ongoing, it said.

The company attributed the increased capacity to optimized production processes and the start of production at a new plant in Marburg, Germany; the expansion of its manufacturing and supply network; and regulatory approval for six doses to be drawn from each vial, rather than five.

