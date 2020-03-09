e-paper
Blast, firing at Afghan president Ashraf Ghani’s swearing-in ceremony

Hundreds of people had assembled at two venues inside the presidential palace complex to watch the swearing-in ceremonies for President Ashraf Ghani and challenger Abdullah Abdullah, when the blasts were heard, prompting some to flee.

world Updated: Mar 09, 2020 17:54 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Kabul
Ashraf Ghani was sworn in as the President of Afghanistan for the second time.
Ashraf Ghani was sworn in as the President of Afghanistan for the second time.(REUTERS File Photo)
         

Two blasts were heard as Afghanistan’s two rival leaders held parallel presidential inaugurations in Kabul on Monday, underscoring the country’s woeful security ahead of talks with a resurgent Taliban.

Hundreds of people had assembled at two venues inside the presidential palace complex to watch the swearing-in ceremonies for President Ashraf Ghani and challenger Abdullah Abdullah, when the blasts were heard, prompting some to flee.

“I have no bulletproof vest on, only my shirt, I will stay even if I have to sacrifice my head,” Ghani told the remaining crowd, as sirens sounded overhead.

