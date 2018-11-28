Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 28, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Blast hits Afghan capital Kabul as President Ghani outlines peace plan

The explosion came only hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told a UN-sponsored conference in Geneva of plans to seek a peace agreement with the Taliban.

world Updated: Nov 28, 2018 20:27 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Kabul
Kabul blast,Afghanistan,peace plans
Afghan president Ashraf Ghani delivers a speech during the United Nations Conference on Afghanistan at the UN Offices in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. (AP)

A loud explosion hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, apparently targeting an area close to a security contractors’ compound not far from the city’s airport, officials said.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the blast, which sent a plume of smoke into the sky.

The explosion came only hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told a UN-sponsored conference in Geneva of plans to seek a peace agreement with the Taliban.

“It is too early to speak about the type and exact target of the blast,” Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid said.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi, Abdul Qadir Sediqi; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 20:27 IST

tags

more from world