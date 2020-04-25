e-paper
Body of guide of missing Koreans found in Himalayas

A wall of snow hit the trekkers at about 3,230 metres (10,600 feet) near the Annapurna base camp in Nepal on January 17. But avalanches and more snowfall since have made it too dangerous to launch a proper hunt.

Apr 25, 2020
Kathmandu
Thousands of trekkers visit Nepal every year for its stunning views of the Himalayas and routes lined with picturesque villages.
Search teams looking for the bodies of four South Koreans killed in a Himalayas avalanche have found the frozen corpse of their Nepali guide, police said Saturday.

Police returned to the area on Friday after thawing snow revealed a bag. “Our team then found the body as the snow melted,” Kaski district police chief Dan Bahadur Karki, told AFP.

Karki said that no decision has been taken yet whether to resume a full search for the South Koreans.

“The snow is still very deep in the area where we suspect the bodies are. We are still discussing what to do next,” he said.

Nepal has also been in a coronavirus lockdown for the past month with all trekking permits suspended.

Thousands of trekkers visit Nepal every year for its stunning views of the Himalayas and routes lined with picturesque villages.

The Annapurna region is particularly popular, with more than 170,000 visitors in 2018.

