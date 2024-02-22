 Boeing ousts head of 737 jetliner program weeks after mid-air mishap | World News - Hindustan Times
Boeing ousts head of 737 jetliner program weeks after mid-air mishap

Boeing ousts head of 737 jetliner program weeks after mid-air mishap

AP |
Feb 22, 2024 01:06 AM IST

Katie Ringgold will succeed him as vice president and general manager of the 737 program, and the company's Renton, Washington site.

Boeing says the head of its 737 jetliner program is leaving the company immediately, paving the way for the aircraft maker to appoint new leadership at the troubled division.

Boeing ousts head of 737 jetliner program after mid-air mishap(REUTERS)
Boeing ousts head of 737 jetliner program after mid-air mishap

The company said Wednesday that Ed Clark had been with Boeing for 18 years.

The shakeup comes weeks after the head of the Federal Aviation Administration said Boeing — under pressure from airlines to produce large numbers of planes — is not paying enough attention to safety.

In January, an emergency door panel blew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 over Oregon.

Boeing also named Elizabeth Lund to the new position of senior vice president for BCA Quality, where she will lead quality control and quality assurance efforts.

