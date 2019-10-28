e-paper
Boris Johnson asks EU to rule out further Brexit delay after January 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday called on the European Union to rule out any more Brexit extensions, after Brussels prolonged the tortuous negotiations for the third time.

world Updated: Oct 28, 2019 23:25 IST
London
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday called on the European Union to rule out any more Brexit extensions, after Brussels prolonged the tortuous negotiations for the third time.

Johnson told European Council president Donald Tusk in a letter he accepted the decision but added he “would also urge EU Member States to make clear that a further extension after 31 January (2020) is not possible”.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 23:23 IST

