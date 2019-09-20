Boris Johnson govt to decide on London’s Ambedkar Museum

world

The Boris Johnson government on Friday initiated a process called ‘recovering an appeal’ by which the decision on the future of the Ambedkar Museum in north-west London, which faces closure, will not be decided by planning inspectors but by the government.

The museum is based in the house where B R Ambedkar lived as a student in the 1920s: 10 King Henry’s Road in Camden. It was purchased by the Maharashtra government in September 2015 for £3.1 million, and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2015.

The Camden council, which refused permission for the house to be used as a museum in memory of Ambedkar, is due to hear an appeal by Indian authorities on September 24. The museum includes a statue, photo exhibition depicting his life and his books.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “Given the exceptional importance of Dr Ambedkar in the story of the creation of modern India, and the lasting contribution of the British-Indian community on the shared cultural heritage of our country, I have decided to recover the appeal for determination by central Government.”

The decision to ‘recover the appeal’ means that central government will decide the case based on a recommendation from an independent Inspector appointed by the planning Inspectorate.

The inspector will oversee an Inquiry into the appeal due to commence on September 24, after which he will prepare a report and recommendation for ministers.

The Indian high commission, which manages the house-museum, said it is “extensively engaged” with British authorities on the issue of interest to the Indian community in the UK as well as visitors from India who pay respects to one of the makers of modern India.

A blue plaque placed by English Heritage outside the house mentions Ambedkar living there while studying at the London School of Economics. He first visited LSE in 1916, returned in 1921 and submitted his doctoral thesis titled ‘The Problem of the Rupee’ in March 1923.

