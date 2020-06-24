e-paper
Home / World News / Brazil Covid-19 cases top 1.1 million, death toll mounts to 52,645

Brazil Covid-19 cases top 1.1 million, death toll mounts to 52,645

In the last 24 hours Brazil recorded 39,436 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 1,374 virus related fatalities.

world Updated: Jun 24, 2020 07:31 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Rio de Janeiro
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks in front of Banco do Brasil (Bank of Brazil) cultural building during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Brazil recorded 39,436 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as 1,374 new deaths resulting from the disease, the country’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil has registered more than 1.1 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths reached 52,645, according to the ministry.

