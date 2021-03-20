Brazil in talks with US for excess Covid-19 vaccines, says foreign ministry
The Foreign Ministry and the Brazilian Embassy in Washington, in cooperation with the Health Ministry, are negotiating with the US government, according to the ministry's tweet.s
Reuters, Brasilia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Brazil's government has been in talks since March 13 about potentially importing excess Covid-19 vaccines from the United States, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.
The Foreign Ministry and the Brazilian Embassy in Washington, in cooperation with the Health Ministry, are negotiating with the U.S. government, according to the ministry's tweet.
Brazil in talks with US for excess Covid-19 vaccines, says foreign ministry
Reuters, Brasilia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:32 PM IST
The Foreign Ministry and the Brazilian Embassy in Washington, in cooperation with the Health Ministry, are negotiating with the US government, according to the ministry's tweet.s
US to place some migrant families in hotels in move away from detention centres
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:03 PM IST
In January, Biden issued an order directing the Justice Department not to renew its contracts with privately operated criminal detention facilities.
US ties with Russia, China sink as Biden toes tough lines
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:56 PM IST
- Moscow and Beijing both fired back, setting the stage for months, if not more, of escalating tensions that are unlikely to be resolved without intense discussions at the leadership level and major concessions from all sides.
Pakistan PM's wife Bushra Bibi tests Covid-19 positive
ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Confirming that the first lady had contracted the virus, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfi Bukhari, wished her a speedy recovery.
Asian women say US spa shootings point to relentless, racist tropes
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:37 PM IST
- Tuesday’s rampage at three Atlanta-area massage businesses prompted Asian American women to share stories of being sexually harassed or demeaned.
Month-long lockdown imposed in parts of France amid frustration and fatigue
Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:24 PM IST
The government announced the new measures on Thursday after a jump in Covid-19 cases in Paris and parts of northern France.
Pakistan court condemns 2 men to death in highway rape case
AP, Lahore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:12 PM IST
- The crime had drawn widespread condemnation on social media, with some activists demanding that those involved be hanged in public, and has been closely followed on Pakistani television.
Britain administers first Covid-19 vaccine dose to half of all adults
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Britain's government has said it is aiming to give at least one shot to everyone over 50 by mid-April, and to every adult by the end of July.
UK vaccinated over half of its adult population. How other countries have fared?
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:02 PM IST
- As of March 18, the United Kingdom has administered more than 28 million Covid-19 shots that include over 2 million fully vaccinated individuals.
Pakistan may impose smart lockdowns in coming days: Minister amid Covid-19 spike
ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:56 PM IST
After reports began to circulate of a nationwide lockdown, Rasheed issued a video statement and said, "I did not say at all that a lockdown will begin on Monday."
Fallout from riot, coronavirus leaves toxic mood on Capitol Hill
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:54 PM IST
- One newer congresswoman said it’s “heartbreaking” to see what has become of the institution she cherished, in the country she has taken an oath to defend from enemies foreign and domestic.
Saudi Arabia prohibits men from marrying women from Pak, 3 other nations: Report
ANI, Riyadh
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Saudi men wishing to marry foreigners now face tougher regulations, says a report in Makkah daily quoting Makkah Police Director Major General Assaf Al-Qurashi.
Erdogan ousts Central-Bank head, installs interest-rate ally
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Erdogan fired Governor Naci Agbal, who was appointed in November, and gave the job to Sahap Kavcioglu, according to a decree published after midnight on Saturday in the Official Gazette.
Discussed India's planned purchase of Russian air defence systems, says Austin
Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Austin is making the first visit by a top member of Biden's administration to India as part of efforts to forge an alliance of countries seeking to push back against China's assertiveness in the region.
Twitter plans to review its policies for world leaders
ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:24 PM IST
The organization additionally said that it will counsel 'human rights experts, civil society organizations, and academics from all over the globe in this regard.