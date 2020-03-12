e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report

Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro cancelled his official agenda on Thursday and remains at the official residence, under medical observation.

world Updated: Mar 12, 2020 21:47 IST
Simone Iglesias
Simone Iglesias
Bloomberg
A close aide of Brazilian president who attended a dinner with US President Donald Trump has been tested positive for coronavirus.
A close aide of Brazilian president who attended a dinner with US President Donald Trump has been tested positive for coronavirus.(REUTERS)
         

A close aide to Brazil’s president who attended a dinner with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend tested positive for coronavirus.

Fabio Wajngarten, President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications secretary, had his diagnosis confirmed by a second test on Thursday, according to a statement from the presidential palace. He was part of the presidential entourage during a trip to Florida earlier this week. Pictures posted on social media show him side-by-side with Trump, wearing a “Make Brazil Great Again” hat.

Bolsonaro cancelled his official agenda on Thursday and remains at the official residence, under medical observation.

“The presidential medical service is adopting all preventative measures to protect the health of the president and all those who accompanied him during a recent trip to the U.S.,” the statement read.

Asked about the news, the U.S. president said he was “not concerned.”

“We did nothing very unusual, we sat next to each other for a period of time,” he told reporters at the White House.

Three other high-ranking authorities accompanied Bolsonaro during his dinner with Trump: Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo; Foreign Affairs Minister Ernesto Araujo, and Institutional Security Minister Augusto Heleno.

Before returning home, Bolsonaro minimized the coronavirus crisis in a speech to the Brazilian community in Miami. “We have a small crisis at the moment,” he said on Tuesday. “Coronavirus isn’t all that the media is talking about.”

tags
top news
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Amit Shah clarifies on NPR, says no one will be put in the ‘doubtful’ category
Amit Shah clarifies on NPR, says no one will be put in the ‘doubtful’ category
Rahul Gandhi critiques Jyotiraditya Scindia’s switch to BJP, then a prediction
Rahul Gandhi critiques Jyotiraditya Scindia’s switch to BJP, then a prediction
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
IND vs SA: Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs likely to be played behind closed doors
IND vs SA: Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs likely to be played behind closed doors
Sooryavanshi postponed indefinitely amid coronavirus scare
Sooryavanshi postponed indefinitely amid coronavirus scare
Fans express displeasure after another Dharamsala clash gets washed out
Fans express displeasure after another Dharamsala clash gets washed out
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news