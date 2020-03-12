e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Donald Trump says not concerned he was exposed to coronavirus by Brazilian official

Donald Trump says not concerned he was exposed to coronavirus by Brazilian official

Trump had dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, last Saturday night. Bolsonaro’s communications aide Fabio Wajngarten, who also met Trump at Mar-a-Lago, tested positive for the virus, his communications office said in a statement.

world Updated: Mar 12, 2020 21:47 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
Donald Trump had dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, last Saturday night.
Donald Trump had dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, last Saturday night.(Bloomberg)
         

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was not concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus after dining last week with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whose press aide tested positive.

Trump had dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, last Saturday night. Bolsonaro’s communications aide Fabio Wajngarten, who also met Trump at Mar-a-Lago, tested positive for the virus, his communications office said in a statement.

“Let’s put it this way: I’m not concerned,” Trump told reporters while meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office.

He said he had heard about the aide’s exposure but that “we did nothing very unusual.”

Trump also said he and Varadkar opted not to shake hands when the Irish leader arrived at the White House for the traditional St. Patrick’s Day meeting.

“It’s a very strange feeling,” Trump said of not shaking hands.

tags
top news
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Amit Shah clarifies on NPR, says no one will be put in the ‘doubtful’ category
Amit Shah clarifies on NPR, says no one will be put in the ‘doubtful’ category
Rahul Gandhi critiques ‘old friend’ Scindia’s move, then makes a prophecy
Rahul Gandhi critiques ‘old friend’ Scindia’s move, then makes a prophecy
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
BCCI confirms Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs to be played behind closed doors
BCCI confirms Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs to be played behind closed doors
Sooryavanshi postponed indefinitely amid coronavirus scare
Sooryavanshi postponed indefinitely amid coronavirus scare
Fans express displeasure after another Dharamsala clash gets washed out
Fans express displeasure after another Dharamsala clash gets washed out
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news