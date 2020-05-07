e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Brazilian prez Bolsonaro’s spokesperson tests positive for Covid-19

Brazilian prez Bolsonaro’s spokesperson tests positive for Covid-19

More than 20 top Bolsonaro officials have tested positive for the virus, including communications chief Fabio Wajngarten and National Security Minister Augusto Heleno.

world Updated: May 07, 2020 08:31 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Sao Paulo
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro himself said he tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro himself said he tested negative for the novel coronavirus.(AP file photo )
         

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s spokesman has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the government said Wednesday, the latest case to hit close to the far-right leader, who rejects social distancing measures.

Army General Otavio Rego Barros, 59, one of the administration’s top public figures, “is home following all recommended protocols” after his positive test result was confirmed Tuesday, the president’s office said in a statement.

More than 20 top Bolsonaro officials have tested positive for the virus, including communications chief Fabio Wajngarten and National Security Minister Augusto Heleno.

Bolsonaro himself says he tested negative.

But he has not publicly released his test results. One of Brazil’s leading newspapers, Estado de Sao Paulo, is suing to force their release, arguing the president’s health is a matter of public interest.

A federal judge ruled in the newspaper’s favor Wednesday, rejecting the government’s appeal of an earlier ruling. Further appeals look likely, however.

Bolsonaro has condemned the “hysteria” around Covid-19.

He says social distancing measures are needlessly hurting the economy, and regularly flouts them himself, hitting the streets in Brasilia and working the crowd in close quarters at rallies by his supporters.

tags
top news
3 dead, 200 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh factory
3 dead, 200 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh factory
India’s identity imbibed with Lord Buddha’s teachings, beliefs, says PM Modi
India’s identity imbibed with Lord Buddha’s teachings, beliefs, says PM Modi
Covid-19 update: Number of cases rise to 52,952 in India, death toll at 1,783
Covid-19 update: Number of cases rise to 52,952 in India, death toll at 1,783
At Delhi airport, repatriated Indians to be screened, split into groups
At Delhi airport, repatriated Indians to be screened, split into groups
India’s Vande Bharat evacuation operation begins today, 2,300 people to come back in first batch
India’s Vande Bharat evacuation operation begins today, 2,300 people to come back in first batch
US special envoy to visit India, Qatar, Pakistan to revive Afghan peace talks
US special envoy to visit India, Qatar, Pakistan to revive Afghan peace talks
Jio phone users to soon get their own Aarogya Setu app
Jio phone users to soon get their own Aarogya Setu app
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news