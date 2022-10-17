Home / World News / Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and Lula da Silva spar in 1st debate of runoff campaign

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and Lula da Silva spar in 1st debate of runoff campaign

world news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 09:07 AM IST

Brazil Runoff Elections: Lula won 48% of the votes in the first round of the election on October 2 against 43% for Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazil Runoff Elections: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L), speaks to Brazilian President and presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro (R).(AFP)
Brazil Runoff Elections: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L), speaks to Brazilian President and presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro (R).(AFP)
Reuters |

Right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attacked each others' records in office on Sunday in the first debate of the second round of Brazil's election.

Reflecting a fiercely polarized race that has been largely devoid of policy debates, the two candidates fell back often on personal attacks during two hours of debate on TV Bandeirantes.

Lula said half of the 680,000 deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil could have been avoided if not for delays in the purchase of vaccines by the government of Bolsonaro, who minimized the gravity of the virus and pushed unproven cures.

Bolsonaro later took the offensive and blasted Lula for corruption scandals during the 14 years that his Workers Party governed Brazil. A huge graft probe arrested dozens of business leaders and politicians, including Lula, who spent time in jail on a bribery conviction that was later overturned by Brazil's Supreme Court.

Read more: Jair Bolsonaro's 'prostitute' remarks on Venezuelans sparks row

Lula won 48% of the votes in the first round of the election on October 2 against 43% for Bolsonaro, whose unexpectedly strong performance set the stage for a competitive runoff on Oct 30.

In a heated campaign to win swing votes, both candidates have ramped up their rhetoric, and delivered bruising personal attacks in TV ads.

Bolsonaro's campaign was counting on Sunday's debate to help close the gap with Lula, who still has a lead of roughly 5 percentage points, based on surveys by pollster Datafolha.

Neither candidate detailed in the debate how they would raise the money to extend a more generous welfare program, which both have promised to do without breaking federal budget rules.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
brazil jair bolsonaro
brazil jair bolsonaro

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out