Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brazil's military to reinforce Rio security during G20 summit, security official says

Reuters |
Oct 30, 2024 04:33 AM IST

G20-SUMMIT/BRAZIL-SAFETY (PIX):Brazil's military to reinforce Rio security during G20 summit, security official says

RIO DE JANEIRO, - Brazilian armed forces will be used to reinforce security during the meeting of the Group of 20 leading economies in Rio de Janeiro next month, the city's state secretary for security said on Tuesday.

Brazil's military to reinforce Rio security during G20 summit, security official says
Brazil's military to reinforce Rio security during G20 summit, security official says

Under Brazil's law, the country's president has the power to deploy the military temporarily to a specific region to patrol streets as police in cases where the usual security forces are not enough to handle the situation.

The measure, known as Guarantee of Law and Order , has been used before to reinforce security during other global events Brazil has hosted, such as the 2014 World Cup, the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the 2012 United Nations' summit Rio 20.

"This law will certainly be used," Rio de Janeiro state's secretary for security Victor Santos told journalists on Tuesday, when asked about the G20 heads of governments meeting. "The host country is responsible for ensuring the safety of those who come," he added.

Leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping, confirmed they will be in Rio de Janeiro for the G20 summit, which will take place November 18-19.

According to Santos, the armed forces would be deployed in the city of Rio de Janeiro, not the whole state.

Neither Brazil's presidential office nor the defense ministry immediately responded to requests for comments on the remarks by Rio de Janeiro's secretary.

In the last few weeks, Rio de Janeiro has faced a series of violence incident as several hijackers used dozens of city buses to barricade streets and block the entry of police, after freeing the passengers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //