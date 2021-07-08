Home / India News / Breaking News: Security forces kill 5 terrorists in 24 hours in Kashmir
Live

Breaking News: Security forces kill 5 terrorists in 24 hours in Kashmir

  • Breaking News Updates July 8, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 06:33 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 08, 2021 06:33 AM IST

    Security forces kill 5 terrorists in 24 hours in Kashmir: IGP Vijay Kumar

    5 terrorists killed in 24 hours in Kashmir. Congratulations to police and security forces for conducting operation without collateral damage: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

  • JUL 08, 2021 06:12 AM IST

    2 unidentified terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Pulwama

    Two unidentified terrorists were neutralised by security forces in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the Puchal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

  • JUL 08, 2021 06:11 AM IST

    Delhi govt to bring in colour-coded graded plan to fight Covid-19

    A colour-coded graded response action plan, proposed by an expert committee formed by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to guide the government’s Covid-19 preparedness in case of a possible wave of the pandemic in future, will see shopping malls and shops dealing in non-essential goods and services coming under an odd-even system when the alert level is raised to ‘Yellow’ in the Capital.

Topics
breaking news
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to media, in Hyderabad on Monday.(ANI Photo)
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to media, in Hyderabad on Monday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Eye on next year's assembly polls, Asaduddin Owaisi to visit UP today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 06:23 AM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief, has said that his party will contest 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh polls. He will inaugurate a new party office in Bahraich today.
File photo of senior Congress leader and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh.(HT Photo)
File photo of senior Congress leader and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh.(HT Photo)
india news

Virbhadra Singh, former Himachal Pradesh CM and Congress leader, passes away

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 06:15 AM IST
Virbhadra Singh tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) twice in two months - on April 12 and June 11. He was was being treated at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla since April.
india news

Breaking News: Security forces kill 5 terrorists in 24 hours in Kashmir

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 06:33 AM IST
  • Breaking News Updates July 8, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the swearing-in ceremony as part of Union Cabinet expansion, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the swearing-in ceremony as part of Union Cabinet expansion, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Back-to-back meetings of Union Cabinet, Council of Ministers expected today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 05:36 AM IST
The cabinet reshuffle was held on Wednesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan where newly-inducted minsters took oath. The expansion saw more representation to states which will go to the polls next year.
