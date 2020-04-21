e-paper
Brent oil drops under $20, lowest since 2001

Europe’s benchmark oil contract reached $18.10 per barrel before shooting back up to $21.51 in volatile trading.

world Updated: Apr 21, 2020 15:54 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
Oil storage tanks stand at the RN-Tuapsinsky refinery, operated by Rosneft Oil Co., as the sun sets in Tuapse, Russia.
Oil storage tanks stand at the RN-Tuapsinsky refinery, operated by Rosneft Oil Co., as the sun sets in Tuapse, Russia.(Bloomberg)
         

Brent North Sea crude slumped to under $20 per barrel on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level for more than 18 years as the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand.

Europe’s benchmark oil contract reached $18.10 per barrel before shooting back up to $21.51 in volatile trading.

