Brent oil drops under $20, lowest since 2001
Europe’s benchmark oil contract reached $18.10 per barrel before shooting back up to $21.51 in volatile trading.world Updated: Apr 21, 2020 15:54 IST
London
Brent North Sea crude slumped to under $20 per barrel on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level for more than 18 years as the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand.
Europe’s benchmark oil contract reached $18.10 per barrel before shooting back up to $21.51 in volatile trading.
