Brexit talks to run into October, says UK

“Negotiating rounds will take place in August and in September, unless agreed otherwise between the parties,” according to a document Frost posted on Twitter.

world Updated: Jul 31, 2020 19:23 IST
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
London
European Union and British flags flutter in front of a chancellery ahead of a visit of British Prime Minister Theresa May in Berlin, Germany.
The United Kingdom and the European Union have agreed to continue discussing a free trade deal until October 2, British chief negotiator David Frost said on Friday.

Round 7 on Aug. 17-21 in Brussels, round 8 on Sept 7-11 in London and round 9 on Sept. 28-Oct 2.

