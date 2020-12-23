e-paper
Britain approves use of Covid-19 self-test kit

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said that the kit uses an antigen lateral flow test (antigen LFT), which can give a result in 30 minutes.

world Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 19:02 IST
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
London
Britain on Wednesday approved the exceptional use of the National Health Service test and trace COVID-19 self-test kit to detect asymptomatic coronavirus cases, as it mulls a stricter lockdown to stem the spread of a highly infectious variant of the virus.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said that the kit uses an antigen lateral flow test (antigen LFT), which can give a result in 30 minutes.

