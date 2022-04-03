Britain could build seven nuclear power stations: Minister
Britain could build up to seven new nuclear power stations as part of a radical expansion of homegrown energy following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told The Sunday Telegraph.
“There is a world where we have six or seven sites in the UK” by 2050, Kwarteng told the newspaper.
The Sunday Telegraph said ministers have agreed to set up a new development vehicle, called Great British Nuclear, to identify sites, cut through red tape to speed up the planning process, and bring together private firms to run each site.
It said Britain's new energy security strategy, set to be unveiled on Thursday, is expected to commit the government to supporting the construction of at least two new large-scale nuclear plants by 2030 in addition to small modular reactors.
-
US backing regime change in Pakistan: PM Imran Khan
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the move to remove him was an attempt at regime change backed by the United States. Khan is facing a vote to oust him on Sunday. Two of his allied parties also withdrew their support and joined the ranks of the rejuvenated Opposition. Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the opposition's bid to topple him.
-
Disputes with India should be settled via dialogue: Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa
New Delhi The situation on the Line of Control (LoC) has been “fairly peaceful” for the past year and Pakistan stands ready to address the Kashmir issue with India through diplomacy and dialogue, Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa said on Saturday. Bajwa described the military standoff between India and China on the Line of Actual Control as a “matter of great concern” for Pakistan, which wants the issue to be “settled quickly” through dialogue.
-
Sri Lanka clamps curfew after emergency declared
Sri Lanka imposed a countrywide curfew starting Saturday evening until Monday morning, in addition to a state of emergency declared by the President, in an attempt to prevent more unrest after protesters took to the streets blaming the government for the worsening economic crisis. In the past, a state of emergency order allowed the military to arrest and detain suspects without warrants. The current restrictions were not immediately clear, said a rights' lawyer.
-
Ukraine war: Kyiv claims Russia mining areas, firing on civilians | Top points
The fighting between the Russian and the Ukrainian forces continued for the 38th consecutive day. The Ukrainian forces have claimed that the Russians are making a rapid retreat from Kyiv and Chernihiv. However, Kyiv warned that Vladimir Putin's forces are falling back on the east and south. Here are the five big developments unfolding in the warzone Ukraine. The causes of death was not immediately known.
-
Ukraine war: 20 bodies seen on one street in town near Kyiv, says report
The bodies of at least 20 men in civilian clothes were found lying in a single street Saturday after Ukrainian forces retook the town of Bucha near Kyiv from Russian troops, AFP journalists said. Russian forces withdrew from several towns near Kyiv in recent days after Moscow's bid to encircle the capital failed, with Ukraine declaring that Bucha had been "liberated". Two of them lay near bicycles while another was next to an abandoned car.
