Britain must urgently stamp out coronavirus mutations, says health secretary Hancock
It is imperative that Britain stamps out any mutations of the novel coronavirus that have been detected in recent days and actions already taken to step up testing and contract tracing will help, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.
"It is absolutely critical that where we find them, we absolutely stamp on it," he told Sky News, after Britain detected cases of the South African variant that were not linked to international travel.
He added that actions already taken would help to contain any outbreak, such as the introduction of enhanced contact tracing, mass community testing and clear instructions for people in those areas where cases are detected to stay at home.
Iran buys AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid vaccine despite leader's ban on western shots
'Time to extend hand of peace': Pakistan Army chief Gen Bajwa springs a surprise
General Bajwa's move to tone down his rhetoric against India came at a time he and Prime Minister Imran Khan have been facing fierce attacks from an alliance of opposition parties
Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350 million in emergency aid
The IMF said in a statement on Jan. 13 the money would help Myanmar meet "urgent balance-of-payments needs arising from the Covid-19 pandemic". Unlike its regular financing programs, which disburse funds in smaller increments the coronavirus emergency aid has been sent quickly, often all at once.
